Cheyenne Police called out the SWAT Team for assistance in making an arrest on 18th Street in Cheyenne.
This morning, at approximately 11:30 a.m. the Cheyenne/Laramie County Joint SWAT team conducted a high risk warrant service at a residence in the 1400 block of East 18th Street. Due to the nature of the call, there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.
 
This operation was pre-planned and extra precautions were taken to ensure the safety of everyone in the area. Out of an abundance of caution, Alta Vista Elementary School was placed into a secure perimeter and was staffed with additional School Resource Officers, but the incident did not involve any threats to students or administration.
 
At approximately 11:50 a.m. one adult male subject was taken into custody.
The area has been cleared and we do not believe there is any threat to public safety.
 
An additional update with suspect information will be provided.

