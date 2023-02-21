Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Low around 0F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low around 0F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.