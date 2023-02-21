featured
Cheyenne SWAT Team Called Out to Aid in Arrest
-
- Updated
- Comments
This morning, at approximately 11:30 a.m. the Cheyenne/Laramie County Joint SWAT team conducted a high risk warrant service at a residence in the 1400 block of East 18th Street. Due to the nature of the call, there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.
This operation was pre-planned and extra precautions were taken to ensure the safety of everyone in the area. Out of an abundance of caution, Alta Vista Elementary School was placed into a secure perimeter and was staffed with additional School Resource Officers, but the incident did not involve any threats to students or administration.
At approximately 11:50 a.m. one adult male subject was taken into custody.
The area has been cleared and we do not believe there is any threat to public safety.
An additional update with suspect information will be provided.
Latest News
- Winter Storm Olive Expected to Bring Severe Cold Temperatures and Heavy Snow
- Cheyenne SWAT Team Called Out to Aid in Arrest
- Bill Benefitting Wyoming Families Who Homeschool is Signed into Law
- Governor Gordon to Hold Public Bill Signing Today, Tuesday, February 21
- School District to Host Math Competition
- All City Children's Chorus to Present Concert
- Governor to Request USDA Disaster Designation as Wyoming Braces for Upcoming Winter Weather
- Ft. Collins Holds Great Plates Fundraiser Event
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our newsletter? Get local, Wyoming, and national news, the weather forecast, and more, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cheyenne SWAT Team Called Out to Aid in Arrest
- Governor Gordon Takes Action on 8 Bills on Saturday, February 18
- The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – February 17th
- Curt Gowdy State Park to Add Little House on the Park for Kids
- Wyoming Supreme Court Censures Cheyenne Attorney Casandra Craven
- Congressman Hageman speaks to Chamber Partners
- Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors Holds Public Work Session and Quarterly Board Meeting Feb. 21 & 22 in Cheyenne
- Winter Storm Olive Expected to Bring Severe Cold Temperatures and Heavy Snow
- Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - February 16, 2023
- Highway Patrol Arrests Kids for Shooting at Signs
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
advertorial
- Brandpoint (BPT)
-