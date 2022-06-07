Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra is excited to announce the 2022-23 Concert Season lineup!

The season, titled “The World Awaits”, will take us on a musical journey to different lands!

The 64th Annual Symphony Gala, “Around the Globe with Music”, will kick off the season on Sept. 17, 2022.

While music is an international language, we are able to get a real feeling for a country by hearing great music from their composers.

These musical travels will be fun and illuminating, and the central program, mid-season, will be a program of American music to take us home mid-journey and remind us of what it means to be American before setting out to explore other lands again.

“Every performance of the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra is designed to move you, to refresh your spirit, and to give you great joy,” says William Intriligator, CSO Music Director and Conductor. “Each concert includes some familiar, well-loved music as well as lesser-known works we think will delight you.”

Highlights of the familiar pieces include Scheherazade, Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini, Brahms’ Violin Concerto, Copland’s Lincoln Portrait, Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade, Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8, and Elgar’s Enigma Variations.

CSO will also be featuring outstanding soloists all season long, such as pianists Sara Buechner and Michael Roll, violinist Michael Ludwig, CSO Principal Horn Ben Shafer, and—get this—electric guitar soloist DJ Sparr!

And almost all our concerts this season will include works by women and minority composers, continuing a trend we began two seasons ago.

A special event this season will be our second “film with live orchestra.”

In December, the entire film of Home Alone will be projected on a huge screen with a massive orchestra, and local choirs, performing the soundtrack live to the film.

“It will be amazing and appropriate for all ages, so bring kids and grandkids, too,” continues Intriligator. “I like to think of it as a great Holiday gift to the community from the orchestra and our Diamond Presenting Sponsor, Ken Garff Toyota.”

Other events this season include the Movie Music Matinee, our second Symphony Underground at the Lincoln featuring Laramie-based band Ten Cent Stranger, and two Hausmusik recitals.

Season tickets go on sale to the public on June 15, 2022 and individual concert tickets go on sale on Aug. 15, 2022. Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.cheyennesymphony.org or calling 307-778-8561.