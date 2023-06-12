The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra is excited to announce the 2023-24 Concert Season, The Universe Awaits!

As reflected in the season’s title, this year’s theme draws its inspiration from space.

Some of the programs simply allude to space, such as Mahler’s “Titan” while others are directly inspired by space, like Holst’s The Planets.

The season blasts off with the 65th Annual Gala on September 16th at Little America.

In addition to Mahler & Holst, other highlights of the season include Mozart’s “Jupiter” Symphony, Debussy’s Clair de lune, Nielsen’s Helios Overture, Wagner’s Flying Dutchman Overture, and Britten’s Four Sea Interludes.

Outstanding soloists will be featured throughout the season, including pianist Adam Zukiewicz, the Heartland Marimba Quartet, soprano Aundi Marie Moore, composer Derek Jenkins, Cheyenne native actor/director Sarah Hartmann, and CSO’s own principals, cellist Beth Vanderborgh, trumpeter Derek McDonald, and Gina Johnson on English horn.

This season we’ll also be performing family favorites including our annual Movie Music Matinee and beloved Holiday Magic concert, featuring All-City Children’s Chorus, En Avant Dance Studio, Cheyenne Chamber Singers, and Guest Conductor, Scott O’Neil!

Plus, we welcome back a true Wyoming event, Baroque in the Barn, at the picturesque Wyoming Hereford Ranch, as well as two unique Hausmusik recitals.

Finally, Save The Date for Symphony at Sunset June 9, 2024!

This FREE event is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the talents of the orchestra to our community, accompanied by a lovely Wyoming sunset in Lions Park!

Due to the incredible support the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra received from our sponsors, donors, patrons and board throughout the last three pandemic years, CSO was able to continue to present full seasons of symphonic repertoire when so many performing arts organizations in other parts of the country were slow to return to live performances.

While our attendance numbers are still lower than pre-pandemic, CSO is pleased to be welcoming back more patrons at each performance and hopes to continue the upward trend next season.

By programming many beloved warhorses of the symphonic repertoire, while also featuring underrepresented and living composers and artists, our goal is to not only entice former patrons to return to the concert hall, but also attract new audience members to concerts this season!

As always, each performance of the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra is designed to inspire and move you, to refresh your spirit, and to bring you joy.

We hope this season lifts you up as CSO explores a musical universe awaiting us ALL!

Season tickets go on sale to the public on June 15, 2023, and individual concert tickets go on sale on Aug. 15, 2023. Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.cheyennesymphony.org or calling 307-778-8561.