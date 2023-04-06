The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra and Maestro William Intriligator invite you to close their season-long, world tour and the 2022/23 season on April 15th at 7:30pm with Postcards from the Isles.

This spectacular concert features English and Irish composers including Vaughan Williams, Stanford and Elgar’s incredible Enigma Variations. CSO’s principal horn, Ben Shafer and dancers from En Avant Dance Studio will also be featured.

The evening will open with The Wasps Overture by English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams.

The overture was written as part of a suite of incidental music to accompany the ancient Greek play, The Wasps, by Aristophanes in which the townspeople gossip like wasps.

Maestro Intriligator describes the opening as, “the humorous sound of buzzing wasps leading into a beautiful musical overture with themes that sound like they could be English folk songs”.

As an added treat with this piece, we are thrilled to welcome En Avant Dance Studio as they showcase their talents alongside this unique piece of music.

Maestro Intriligator says, “We love partnering with the En Avant Dance Studio; they bring a youthful energy to our stage, and I can’t wait to see the original choreography they have come up with for this piece.”

We hope you also enjoy reading the winning creative responses from our 3rd-4th grade Music in Words writing contest, inspired by this piece.

Next, CSO’s own Principal French Horn, Ben Shafer, will be featured on Ruth Gipps’ Horn Concerto, op. 58. Ruth Gipps (1921- 1999) was an English composer and she wrote this piece in 1968 for her son, a professional French horn player.

It is a beautiful piece with great melodies, beautiful orchestration, and showcases many different qualities of the French horn.

It has unusual, lively rhythms and is very tonal and accessible with hints of English folk songs.

Maestro Intriligator says, “It’s rare that we perform a piece featuring French horn, so that makes this extra special. It is also special because we really enjoy including female composers and featuring our CSO members as soloists.”

After intermission, the orchestra will perform Charles Stanford’s Irish Rhapsody No. 1.

Stanford was an Irish composer who was also a highly regarded music professor.

In this rhapsody, he uses the orchestra in very exciting and dramatic ways, alternating between music that sounds like an original Irish jig and quotes of the beloved song “Danny Boy.”

This piece was selected by Mayor Patrick Collins and his wife Judy, an honor they won at CSO’s Symphony Gala auction.

Collins wanted their music selection to reflect their Irish heritage, so this is the perfect piece.

Special thanks to Patrick and Judy for their generosity to the CSO!

This final piece on this concert is Edward Elgar’s Variations on an Original Theme, or more commonly known as Enigma Variations.

Composed in 1899, this fantastic showpiece for the orchestra features 14 short variations, one of which is the beautiful Nimrod variation, and an incredible finale.

Maestro Intriligator breaks down the deeper meaning of Elgar’s piece by explaining, “This is a very personal piece, despite being for a large orchestra. Through a series of short variations, Elgar musically depicts his wife and close friends. The enigma is not the identity of these friends, but some other cryptic over-arching theme or motif that scholars have been trying to decipher for over a century. There are many theories, but no one will probably ever know for sure what the enigma is.”

What is not mysterious, is why audiences adore this piece.

It has great melodies, variety, and beautiful orchestration, including the use of an organ in the finale.

Enhance your experience with a free “Lunch and Learn” discussion on April 14th from 12-1:00 p.m. at the Laramie County Library, which will also be livestreamed on the CSO Facebook page.

“Classic Conversations” will take place on April 15th, at 6:30 p.m. at the Civic Center for ticketed patrons, prior to the concert.

Make sure to buy your tickets now and join us for this rousing finale and the conclusion of what has been an amazing musical world tour!

When: Saturday, Apr. 15, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM

Where: Cheyenne Civic Center

Tickets: On sale now for $10-$50

Livestream tickets: $25/household Call 307-778-8561 or visit cheyennesymphony.org