On April 23rd, Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra will perform the last Masterpiece concert of the season A Time to Transcend.

This especially moving and poignant concert will begin with unaccompanied voices singing a medieval chant by Hildegard von Bingen.

CSO Music Director and Conductor, William Intriligator says, “As we’ve explored women composers all season long, I thought it would be wonderful to include music by this 12th century Saint who was also a genius composer, philosopher, mystic, and visionary. Special thanks to the University of Wyoming Bel Canto Women’s Chorus, and their director Holly Dalrymple, for performing this as an “opening act” on this concert!”

Next, the orchestra will perform Blue Cathedral by Pulitzer-Prize winning American composer Jennifer Higdon.

CSO has performed some of Higdon’s music in the past, yet this particular piece is so beautiful and moving, it stands out among all of her compositions. Written in 2000 in memory of her recently deceased younger brother, the piece brings out memories of the dearly departed while it washes over us with musical sonorities that provide a unique cathartic experience.

The composer wrote: “As I was writing this piece, I found myself imagining a journey through a glass cathedral in the sky.”

Then the orchestra will be joined by two vocal soloists and a large, massed choir to perform Brahms’ monumental and moving German Requiem.

This is not a requiem with Latin text, it’s not a Catholic requiem; rather, its spirituality is more universal and focused more on comforting the living.

Written shortly after the death of his mother, this was one of Brahms’ earliest masterpieces, and it has so much heart and beauty in it.

“For me, personally, I think it is one of my all-time favorite pieces of music. It is so special, so moving, and takes the listener on an incredible journey,” Maestro Intriligator adds.

The CSO is joined for this performance by the Cheyenne Chamber Singers, under the direction of Sean Ambrose; University of Wyoming Choirs, under the direction of Holly Dalrymple and Brian Murray; and select members of the Laramie County Community College Cantorei and Collegiate Choral, directed by Bethany Smith.

The Brahms German Requiem also features two talented soloists, Soprano Jennifer Bird-Arvidsson and Bass-Baritone, Rhys Lloyd Talbot.

Enhance your experience with “Lunch and Learn” on Apr. 22, from 12-1:00 PM at the Laramie County Library, which will also be livestreamed on the CSO Facebook page.

“Classic Conversations” will take place on Apr. 23, at 6:30 PM at the Civic Center, prior to the concert.

When: Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022 Time: 7:30 PM

Where: Cheyenne Civic Center

Tickets: On sale now for $10-$50

Livestream tickets: $15/household Call 307-778-8561 or visit cheyennesymphony.org