On November 12th at 7:30 p.m., join us at the Cheyenne Civic Center as we continue our season long musical journey with French Connections.

The performance will also be livestreamed for those who prefer to watch from the comfort of home, for $25 per household.

The concert begins with a lively and humorous piece by Jacques Ibert, Hommage à Mozart.

Long before the play and film, Amadeus, this esteemed but not yet well-known, 19th century French composer decided to honor Mozart in music with this piece. William Intriligator, CSO’s Music Director and Conductor explains, “Ibert composed this piece in the style of Mozart but it was written in the 1950’s and is a wonderful tribute! Who among us hasn’t been inspired by Mozart’s music, his wit, his genius?”

The next piece on the concert, Louise Farrenc’s Symphony No. 3, has never been performed by CSO before. Written in 1847, Louise was one of very few female composers to have their music published and performed from that era. Composing during the same time period as Beethoven, Schumann, and Mendelssohn, Symphony No. 3 is a masterpiece with a nod in the style of Felix Mendelssohn. Maestro Intriligator explains, “it is not only a rarity in that it was written by a woman; it is also a rarity since it is a symphony written in the 1800’s by a French person. The French—perhaps hesitant to compete with the likes of the Germans Beethoven, Schumann, and Mendelssohn—generally avoided writing symphonies for most of the 1800’s.” However, Farrenc composed a symphonic masterpiece that could stand up to those big names. In addition to composing, Farrenc was the first woman on the faculty of the Paris Conservatoire of Music, where she taught for 30 years.

The program concludes with the return of violin soloist Michael Ludwig performing Johannes’ Brahms, Violin Concerto. Ludwig first soloed with the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra back in 2009. Maestro Intriligator, says, “this piece pairs one of my all-time favorite soloists, violinist Michael Ludwig, with one of my all-time favorite concertos, the Brahms Violin Concerto. This is like having a dream team at the playoffs!” It is one of the pinnacles of the violin concerto repertoire, with incredible musical challenges and rewards for the soloist, orchestra, and conductor. Ludwig performs on an exquisite French violin from the 1700’s. Join us for the next stop on our world tour as we celebrate French composers of the Romantic period!

Enhance your experience with a free “Lunch and Learn” discussion on Nov. 11th from 12-1:00 p.m. at the Laramie County Library, which will also be livestreamed on the CSO Facebook page. “Classic Conversations” will take place on Nov. 12th, at 6:30 p.m. at the Civic Center for ticketed patrons, prior to the concert.

When: Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM

Where: Cheyenne Civic Center

Tickets: On sale now for $10-$50

Livestream tickets: $25/household

Call 307-778-8561 or visit cheyennesymphony.org