Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to present Home Alone in Concert, a film with LIVE orchestra, on December 9th at 7:00pm and December 10th at 2:30pm at the Cheyenne Civic Center!

A true holiday favorite, this beloved comedy classic features renowned composer John Williams’ charming and delightful score performed live by the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Maestro William Intriligator, as the film is projected on a giant screen.

This very special performance for the whole family is brought to you by Ken Garff Toyota!

Known for writing film scores like Star Wars, Jaws, Close Encounters, Harry Potter, Schindler‘s List, and many more, John Williams is always a crowd pleaser!

The audience knows they are in for a fantastic musical soundtrack with a John Williams score!

In addition to a very large orchestra, the score also calls for a huge choir.

CSO will be joined for the performances by All-City Children’s Chorus, members of the Cheyenne Central, East and South High School choirs, as well as some community choir members.

People of all ages will enjoy the once in a lifetime opportunity to see this classic film with live orchestra and choir!

CSO’s Music Director and Conductor, William Intriligator is very excited to conduct this particular film score: “Home Alone is one of my family’s favorite movie franchises. Little did I know, while watching these films over the years with my boys, that I would one day have the opportunity to conduct the full soundtrack. This is one of the funniest family Holiday movies, and the music greatly adds to the film – especially the scenes where young Kevin is battling the two moronic thieves.”

Hilarious and heart-warming, Home Alone is holiday fun for the entire family!

Following the success of our first film with live orchestra, Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert in 2021, Cheyenne Symphony leadership dreamed of being able to do it again, not just for the community and our audiences, but also for the orchestra.

Maestro William Intriligator says, “it presents incredible artistic challenges and rewards for our musicians to play a dynamic film soundtrack in perfect sync with the movie. Performing a film with live orchestra is a huge and exciting undertaking! I’m so proud of this orchestra and the entire organization for being able to present this incredible spectacle.”

Thank you to Ken Garff Toyota for helping to make this dream a reality!

With two performances to choose from, Friday, Dec 9th at 7pm and a matinee performance on Saturday, Dec. 10th at 2:30pm, Home Alone in Concert is fun for the entire family!

Ring in the holiday season by joining CSO for this funfilled performance!

Tickets for students are only $12 and adult tickets are $25-$55; call 307-778-8561 or visit cheyennesymphony.org to purchase your tickets before they're gone!