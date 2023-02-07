February 18th at 7:30pm, CSO and Maestro William Intriligator bring you home with Made in America, featuring works by Barber, Still, Price, and Copland.

Plus, D.J. Sparr will be featured on a fantastic concerto for electric guitar and orchestra by living composer, Michael Daugherty.

The entire program for this concert is American music, which is always special since the orchestra’s “bread and butter” is usually music by Germans or Russians like Mozart, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Brahms, etc.

In fact, there are many things “quintessentially American” about the music on this concert.

For instance, Aaron Copland’s Lincoln Portrait is a momentous work that quotes Abraham Lincoln and musically depicts his life and significance—while at the same time has episodes quoting Camptown Races.

Only in America. Wyoming native Mary Guthrie will lend her talents as narrator for this piece.

CSO Music Director & Conductor, William Intriligator describes Samuel Barber’s Overture to the School for Scandal from 1931, as “an exciting and very tuneful—even romantic— concert opener that reflects the English play of the same name but that really bucked the trend of harsh, atonal music being written in Europe at that time.”

The music in Florence Price’s Dances in the Canebrakes is inspired by African American folk songs and dances from the 1920’s and 30’s.

The movement titles, “Nimble Feet,” “Tropical Noon,” and “Silk Hat and Walking Cane” say it all.

That an African-American woman could write this music back in the 1950’s is another example of ….Only in America.

William Grant Still’s Serenade is a beautiful, lyrical expression of romanticism—complete with harp and perfect for a belated Valentine’s Day date night.

Written in 1957 by the “Dean of African-American Composers,” yet again…Only in America.

Finally, living composer Michael Daugherty—an Iowa native living in Michigan—wrote an “electrifying” concerto for electric guitar and orchestra in 2009 entitled Gee’s Bend.

The inspiration for this music was the history and quilt work of the African-American women living in Gee’s Bend, Alabama, who have created some of the most spectacular works of art with their quilts.

Another big influence on this piece was the Southern style of blues and jazz that the electric guitar and orchestra emulate.

Like the Copland, it also quotes American folk songs, in this case the spirituals “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” and “Nobody Knows De Trouble I’ve Seen.”

Electric guitarist D.J. Sparr is coming to Cheyenne all the way from Louisiana to perform the solo with the orchestra. Only in America!

This concert will be a blast.

So, show your American spirit for President’s Day—or your romantic side for Valentine’s Day—and come check it out!

When: Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM

Where: Cheyenne Civic Center

Tickets: On sale now for $10-$50

Livestream tickets: $25/household