Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra is beginning the new year with TWO unique concert events.

The first will take place Friday, Jan. 20th at 8pm.

The Cheyenne Symphony and Maestro William Intriligator hit the stage of The Lincoln with the members of Ten Cent Stranger for the second Symphony Underground, presented this year by HF Sinclair.

Ten Cent Stranger – a band by summer, talented social club in the winter – draws inspiration from the sounds and stories of their windswept, high-plains home in Laramie, Wyoming.

In Maestro Intriligator’s words, “The sound of the band is unique and somewhat delicate: a fiddler, a resonator player, a guitar, a bass, two singers, and a very subtle drum beat.”

"Combining their special sound with the sound of the CSO strings, harp, woodwinds, horns and percussion will amplify and enhance the band’s sound. I can’t wait to feature this band with members of the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra in what will surely be unique, once in a lifetime event at The Lincoln.”

The following day, Saturday, Jan 21st at 2:30pm, bring the entire family to hear the CSO perform music from popular films and TV.

Movie Music Matinee, presented by McDonald’s Restaurants of Cheyenne, will feature many pieces from beloved composer, John Williams, including music from Harry Potter, Star Wars, E.T., and Jurassic Park.

All of which lend themselves to a sensational sound when performed live by our orchestra.

Maestro Intriligator describes it best, “There’s nothing like the opening of Star Wars to give the audience goosebumps! And the opening of Harry Potter, with the delicate sounds of the celesta, instantly brings the audience into the world of magic and wizards. The whole orchestra really shines in these pieces!”

Other pieces on the program include selections from Star Trek, both the movies and television show and the theme music from the more recent show, The Mandalorian.

It will be the first time Maestro Intriligator has conducted this music.

Children in the audience will be able to try their hand at conducting during “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the film Encanto.

Not only will there be live music, but we encourage kids and adults to dress in costume and join us before the show begins for several lobby activites starting at 1:30pm, including an instrument petting zoo!

There’s no reason to have the January Blues with two incredibly unique and exciting concerts to attend.

So please join The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra for one or both and see for yourself the extraordinary range of talent these musicians have to offer our community!