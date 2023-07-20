The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra is excited to announce a new fundraising initiative, Make ME the Maestro!

Over the next 8 weeks four incredible community members will be seeking votes via donations on their behalf to Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra.

Maestro William Intriligator, CSO Music Director and Conductor explains, “The one who raises the most, will have the opportunity to become the Maestro for one piece on one of our upcoming concerts!”

The inaugural honorary Maestro will be handed the baton at the 65th Annual Gala on Saturday, September 16, 2023 and will join CSO on stage at either the Movie Music Matinee concert on November 19th or at the Holiday Magic concert on December 9th.

Tom Bass is the President of Wyoming Bank & Trust.

Tom is a graduate of Leadership Cheyenne and Leadership Wyoming. He serves and has served on various boards throughout the community and held leadership roles for a variety of Cheyenne organizations.

Tom and his wife, Chris, love to travel, play golf, read, bicycle, and spend time with family and friends.

Dr. Tracie Caller, a Wyoming native, has worked with the Cheyenne Regional Medical Group at the Medical Specialty Clinic Neurology since 2014.

In her spare time, Dr. Caller enjoys riding horses, hiking, running, and painting/sculpting.

She has even provided pieces for past CSO Gala auctions.

Dr. Rene Hinkle is a co-founding partner at Cheyenne Women’s Clinic and has been practicing in Cheyenne for nearly 20 years!

She gains satisfaction from helping women from adolescence through menopause improve and maintain their well-being.

In addition to being a dedicated physician, she is the mother of two girls & enjoys exercising, dancing, cooking, attending UW games and reading historical fiction in her spare time.

Mary Guthrie born and raised in Northeastern Wyoming, has deep Wyoming roots.

She has served as Deputy Attorney General for the State of Wyoming, was Cheyenne’s first female city attorney and Executive Director of Wyoming State Bar.

She taught English at LCCC for 12 years as an adjunct professor and has actively served on dozens of community boards.

She plays trombone in community bands and participates in several book and discussion groups.

Supporters can help these candidates achieve their conducting dreams by voting with a donation in the candidate’s name to the Cheyenne Symphony, a 501(c)3 organization, EIN 83-6006472.

Supporters can follow CSO on Facebook (@cheyennesymphonyorchestra) to keep track of the candidates’ fundraising successes and help ensure their favorite stays in the lead.

Supporters can also attend CSO’s Annual Gala to participate in the last-minute voting and witness the naming of the honorary Maestro.