On March 18, 2022 at 8pm, CSO will leave behind the classical concert hall and join rock and roll band, The Patti Fiasco, on stage at The Lincoln.

This will be CSO’s premiere performance of Symphony Underground, a brand-new concert series focusing on non-classical music.

It will be a night to remember with the CSO players along with Maestro William Intriligator rocking out as backup musicians, playing some of The Patti Fiasco’s greatest hits including fan-favorite tunes “Saved By Rock ‘n Roll”, “Shake”, “Wyoming is for Lovers” and much more.

The Patti Fiasco delivers a soulful brand of rock and roll with a heavy dose of rockabilly, blues, and ballad, fusing a hard-rock swagger with the two-step of its Wyoming roots.

The band has made quite a name for itself: opening for Bon Jovi at the Pepsi Center in Denver, sharing the stage with Blondie, and earning album of the year by Scene Magazine with “Saved By Rock and Roll”.

To learn more about The Patti Fiasco and hear a sample of their music you can visit their website, www.pattifiasco.net.

Come experience the newly renovated Lincoln Theatre for this one-of-a-kind performance; cash bar will be open!

Tickets are $30 with the options of standing room on the main floor, stadium seating in the balcony, and reserved theatre seats in the balcony.

Thank you to our Diamond Presenting Sponsor, Ken Garff Cheyenne, for supporting this new concert series! .

A TIME TO IMAGINE - FAMILY MOVIE-MUSIC MATINEE

Bring the entire family to enjoy music from hit films such as Frozen, The Avengers, Moana, The Lego Movie, Hamilton and more!

“We really missed doing this type of concert last year due to the pandemic,” says William Intriligator, Music Director and Conductor. “There’s nothing quite like this perfomance: fantastic and familiar music from well-loved films, me and the CSO musicians dressed in costumes having a blast, and the kids parading their costumes across the stage. So much fun!”

Lobby activities, including a string instrument petting zoo and costumed characters provided by Clock Tower Cosplayers begin at 1:30 PM.

Costumes are encouraged!

Presented by McDonald’s Restaurants of Cheyenne.