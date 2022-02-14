True West Magazine has named Cheyenne Frontier Days and the city of Cheyenne to their Best of the West lists for 2022.
The city was listed among the top ten cities from seven western states and was recognized for its dedication to western history through the story of the Union Pacific Railroad, the Nelson Museum of the West and Terry Bison Ranch. A total of 40 cities received recognition for their preservation of heritage and
Readers of the magazine also chose Cheyenne Frontier Days as their choice for the Best Historic Rodeo. The annual celebration of Western Culture and Rodeo has an estimated economic impact on the community of $30 million and draws visitors from around the United States and the world to Wyoming’s Capital City.
Visit Cheyenne CEO, Domenic Bravo says promoting the history of Cheyenne is an important part of attracting our visitors, “Wherever you go in the world and say Cheyenne, people immediately think of the west. We are proud of that heritage, and it guides us in our marketing, development of attractions and revitalization of our downtown. Cheyenne is a great city with amazing new things happening, but our western roots are what planted the foundation for the growth.”
True West Magazine has been naming the “Best of the West” for 20 years in its print publications and online at https://truewestmagazine.com/article/best-of-the-west-2022/.