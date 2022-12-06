The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) have identified a recommended alignment for a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between Dec. 5 and Dec. 19 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.

“The project team has examined travel patterns, population and employment growth, and other infrastructure improvements across the two regions to identify the best route for the future transit connection between the North Front Range and Cheyenne,” said Tom Mason, Cheyenne MPO Director. “We also evaluated the community input we received from the first online meeting to make sure the route can provide a convenient and equitable connection for all future users.”

The second online meeting will provide information on the chosen alignment, Cheyenne to Fort Collins, that was selected from a wide range of transit options. The evaluation process included various criteria to measure transit performance and considered survey results from the first public online meeting. In this second phase, the public will have the opportunity to provide input through a survey, including questions about if they would use the recommended transit service, how they would use it if they would want optional stops included, and what type of amenities they would want with the service.

The CO-WY Transit Feasibility Study builds on recent and ongoing planning efforts, examines existing service models, and evaluates how to maximize connectivity for users through integration with local transit providers. The study will be complete by the end of 2022.

For more information on the project, visit the online meeting at www.cowytransitstudy.com.