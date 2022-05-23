This Wednesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Walmart will be hosting a free child seat safety check station event.
The event will be held on May 25, 2022, at Walmart, located at 2390 E Cedar St in Rawlins, Wyoming. The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Child seats will be available at no cost on a limited basis.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 59% of child seats are incorrectly installed in a vehicle.
Troopers will also be checking for proper installation if you currently have a child seat but are uncertain if it is installed correctly.