Money will be available for qualified Laramie County Community College students to assist with the cost of childcare during the Fall 2022 semester.
The LCCC Emergency Childcare Assistance Grant provides funds for students enrolled in a degree, credit diploma or certificate program, whether they take those classes in-person, online or in a hybrid. Citizens, non-citizens and international students all may qualify. Qualified students must also experience one or more of the following hardships related to childcare costs:
- Underemployed
- Unemployed
- Reduced college course load
- Reduced credits earned in the prior academic term
- Risk of reduced credits in the upcoming academic term
- Prohibitive childcare costs
The level of assistance depends on the age and number of children. Grant awards are prorated based on student enrollment, meaning the level of the award depends on the number of credit hours a student is enrolled in. Qualifying students may use the grant awards for the childcare provider of their choice.
“This is an opportunity for us to help our students with the astronomical cost of childcare, to help them reach their educational goals and in an effort and hope to help them continue their education,” said Dr. Melissa Stutz, LCCC senior vice president for student services.
The application will be available beginning Aug. 22 (the first day of the fall semester) by going to lccc.wy.edu/childcareGrant. The grant will be distributed in a one-time payment beginning on Sept. 6. Funding is limited, and awards will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis as long as funding is available.
Students who are not eligible include those not enrolled in the Fall 2022 semester, students enrolled in dual and/or concurrent courses, students enrolled in a non-degree program, students enrolled in only life enrichment and/or professional development courses and students with no childcare costs.
The Wyoming Department of Family Services is the sponsoring agency. Funding from the agency is being distributed to assist students at all of Wyoming’s community colleges.
"DFS is excited to partner with LCCC and community colleges across the state to provide essential child care support for students working to achieve their educational goals and enter the workforce as a valuable resource to Wyoming communities,” said Roxanne O'Connor, DFS Support Services Division senior administrator. “We're very grateful for the work and collaboration that the community colleges and the Wyoming Community College Commission put towards this innovative and much needed program. Since we know that child care is a cornerstone of economic strength, the widespread impact of these dollars will be realized by students, educational institutions and employers throughout Wyoming."
For more information on the LCCC Emergency Childcare Assistance Grant and other scholarship opportunities visit lccc.wy.edu/financialaid or call the LCCC Student Hub at 307-778-1265.