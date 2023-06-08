Children are invited to learn, play and experience the new Curt Gowdy State Park Little House, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A gift from the Curt Gowdy Family to Curt Gowdy State Park and the people of Wyoming, the Little House is a place for children ages 3-12 to embrace, teach and inspire the importance and emotions of kindness, caring and compassion. Daily-use fees to the park are waived for this event.
Little House on the Park is the first of its kind in an American park system and promises to be an educational, magical and important part of a child’s life now and in the future.
Programing at the Little House will involve arts, crafts and special programs that will be guided by a loving staff to always encourage the true message of kindness.
Curt Gowdy was born and raised in the Cowboy State and took his Wyoming values and broadcast talents to the national stage where his voice became one of the most recognizable in the world of sports. He famously was the voice of national television broadcasts of the NBA, NFL, MLB and NCAA football and basketball, as well as several Olympics.