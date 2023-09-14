The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board (CHPB) will present its annual Dubois Award to Carol McDonald to recognize her efforts to preserve the Abraham Fox House. This home is a fine example of Mid-Century Modern architecture. The open house will take place Saturday, September 16th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 1714 East 19th Street.
What defines mid-century modern architecture? Mid-century modern architecture was a twentieth-century architectural style characterized by clean lines, muted curves, a lack of ornamentation, large windows, interior design based in functionality, and open floor plans intent on making indoor and outdoor living spaces complement each other.
This particular home was built in 1956 for Abraham H. and Edith Fox, who were the proprietors of the Firebird Motor Motel, which still exists at 1905 E. Lincolnway. There have only been four other owners over the past 67 years.
The home features much of the original finishing and appointments, including flooring, wall coverings, bathroom tile and fixtures, kitchen cabinets and appliances, and much more.
The prestigious Dubois Award was named for William Dubois, one of the city’s premier architects of the early 1900’s. This award has been renamed to honor Mr. Dubois’ grandson, William Dubois III. William Dubois was a founding member of the CHPB, and a longstanding community volunteer and philanthropist. This award is presented for exceptionally significant preservation efforts on residential properties.