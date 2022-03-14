The Cheyenne Police Department (CPD) is hosting a free Citizen’s Police Academy from Monday, April 4 through Wednesday, May 4 at the Public Safety Center located at 415 West 18th Street.

The academy is an interactive program that takes citizens behind-the-scenes of the police department.

It is designed to help increase awareness and understanding of how policing is conducted, while strengthening the relationship between community members and police officers.

The five-week academy will be held on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

There will also be two Saturday field classes conducted for firearms and K9 training.

The curriculum will include courses in constitutional law, criminal investigations, human trafficking, and property crime.

Additionally, students will actively learn about de-escalation and use of force, traffic enforcement, telecommunications (9-1-1), and vehicle pursuits.

Several practical exercises will be conducted so that participants gain a working knowledge of the duties and responsibilities required to be a law enforcement officer in Cheyenne.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, agree to a background investigation, have a valid driver’s license and complete a waiver of liability.

Citizens may apply online by going to http://www.cheyennepd.org/CPA. Registration will be open from Monday, March 14 through Monday, March 28 or whenever the first 30 valid applicants sign up.

For more information, contact Public Information Officer, Alex Farkas at (307) 637-6537 or afarkas@cheyennepd.org.