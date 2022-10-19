On Saturday, our Citizen’s Police Academy class was introduced to two four-legged heroes and their handlers who are a vital part of our law enforcement team
Ofc. Koeppel and Ofc. Vapenik talked to the class about how the K9 Unit works together, how they train, and the abilities of their furry partners. K9 Tyler and K9 Maverick also showed off skills in exchange for their favorite toys.
The CPD has four K9 teams which are certified annually through the Wyoming Police Service Dog Association in detecting drugs, tracking, and patrol applications.
Our next Citizens Police Academy begins in the spring! If you are interested in joining, keep an eye our website for more information http://www.cheyennepd.org/cpa