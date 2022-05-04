Citizens Police Academy photo

Citizens Police Academy participants at the Cheyenne Police Department firing range.
The Citizens Police Academy had a blast (literally) at the CPD’s firearms range this weekend. The class learned about the SWAT team, firearms, and watched explosive demonstrations from the Bomb Squad.
 
Sgt. Solberg shared that the SWAT team uses teamwork, tactics, and special tools to resolve high-risk incidents peacefully. At the end of the presentation, students toured an armored vehicle.
 
Det. King and Officer Remers provided expert instruction in firearms safety and use.
 
At the end of the day, Sgt. Johnson spoke about the CPD's Bomb Squad while students watched demonstrations.
 
Our next Citizens Police Academy begins in the fall! Visit our website for more information http://www.cheyennepd.org/cpa

