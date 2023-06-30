Online Application Form

The City of Cheyenne is accepting applications to fill two vacancies on the Housing and Community Development Advisory Council and one vacancy on the Public Transit Advisory Board.

Online and PDF applications are available at www.cheyennecity.org/boards and the links above. Applications may also be obtained by contacting Holly Martinez in the Mayor’s Office via email at hmartinez@cheyennecity.org or by telephone at (307) 637-6300. All applications must be submitted no later than Sunday, July 16, by 5 p.m.

Additional information about the boards and their municipal involvement are as follows:

Public Transit Advisory Board:

The Public Transit Advisory Board meets quarterly to review the transit development program, present recommendations and updates, disseminate information to the public on planned transit improvements, create a forum for the exchange of ideas among city personnel, the board, and concerned citizens, as well as act in an advisory capacity to the City of Cheyenne regarding the transit system.

Housing and Community Development Advisory Council:

The Advisory Council’s primary role is to liaise between the Housing and Community Development Office, residents, and Cheyenne’s City Council. Members will actively receive input from low and moderate-income community residents and express those identified needs to Council. While serving in office, other duties will include overseeing the grant process and making recommendations to the City Council for funding. In addition, the Advisory Council may conduct site visits or evaluations on sub-recipients throughout the year.