The City of Cheyenne is accepting applications to fill two vacancies on the Public Transit Advisory Board and three vacancies on the Downtown Development Authority Board.

Online and PDF applications are available at www.cheyennecity.org/boards and the links above. Applications may also be obtained by contacting Holly Martinez in the Mayor’s Office via email at hmartinez@cheyennecity.org or by telephone at (307) 637-6300. All applications must be submitted no later than Thursday, June 15, by 5 p.m.

Additional information about the boards and their municipal involvement are as follows:

Public Transit Advisory Board:

The Public Transit Advisory Board meets quarterly to review the transit development program, present recommendations and updates, disseminate information to the public on planned transit improvements, create a forum for the exchange of ideas among city personnel, the board, and concerned citizens, as well as act in an advisory capacity to the City of Cheyenne regarding the transit system.

Downtown Development Authority:

The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is a municipal authority, wherein the City of Cheyenne’s Planning and Development Department provides professional and administrative assistance to the DDA Board of Directors. The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority meets on the third Thursday of each month and supports business recruitment and development.