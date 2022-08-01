The City of Cheyenne is now seeking applications for membership to the Housing and Community Development Advisory Council.
For all interested parties, online and PDF applications are available at www.cheyennecity.org/boards and the links above. Applications must be submitted no later than Friday, August 12th by 5 p.m.
Additional information about the board can be found below:
Housing and Community Development Advisory Council
The Advisory Council’s primary role is to serve as a liaison between the Housing and Community Development Office, residents, and Cheyenne’s City Council. Members will actively receive input from very low and moderate-income community residents and express those identified needs to Council. Other duties while serving in office will include overseeing the grant process and making recommendations to the City Council for funding. In addition, the Advisory Council may conduct site visits or evaluations on sub-recipients throughout the year.