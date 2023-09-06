City of Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins is seeking applications for membership on the City of Cheyenne Planning Commission. There is one unexpired position to fill. The vacancy has a term expiration date of 12/31/23. Whomever is appointed to the vacancy will serve the remainder of the existing term and then be given priority consideration to fill the following full three-year term.
The Planning Commission hears testimony from the public regarding planning and development actions and gives a recommendation to City Council. The Commission reviews long-range and short-range plans, zone changes, plats, vacations, and revisions to the zoning code. The Planning Commission is comprised of five to seven members with various skills and knowledge. Experience or interest in planning, development, or civil engineering is desired.
An online and PDF application are available at www.cheyennecity.org/boards and at the links above. Applications may also be obtained by contacting Holly Martinez in the Mayor’s office via email (hmartinez@cheyennecity.org) or phone (307-637-6300). All applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, September 29th.