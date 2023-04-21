The City of Cheyenne is accepting applications to fill one vacancy on the Public Transit Advisory Board.
Online and PDF applications are available at www.cheyennecity.org/boards and the links above. Applications may also be obtained by contacting Holly Martinez in the Mayor’s office via email at hmartinez@cheyennecity.org or telephone at (307) 637-6300. All applications must be submitted no later than Friday, May 12, by 5 p.m.
Additional information about the board and its municipal involvement are as follows:
Public Transit Advisory Board:
The Public Transit Advisory Board meets quarterly to review the transit development program, present recommendations and updates, disseminate information to the public on planned transit improvements, create a forum for the exchange of ideas among city personnel, the board, and concerned citizens, as well as act in an advisory capacity to the City of Cheyenne regarding the transit system.