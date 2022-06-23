City of Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins is seeking applications to fill a vacancy on the Public Transit Advisory Board.
An online and PDF application are available at www.cheyennecity.org/boards. Applications may also be obtained by contacting Holly Martinez in the Mayor’s office via email (hmartinez@cheyennecity.org) or phone (307-637-6300). All applications must be submitted no later than 5pm MT on Friday, July 15th.
Additional information can be found below.
Public Transit Advisory Board
One vacancy
Three-year term
The Public Transit Advisory Board meets quarterly to review the Transit Development Plan; present recommendations and updates; create a forum for the exchange of ideas among City personnel, Public Transit Advisory Board members, and concerned citizens; and act in an advisory capacity to the City concerning the transit system and disseminate information to the public on planned transit improvements.