Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 84F. WNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.