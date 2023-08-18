The City of Cheyenne is accepting applications to fill one vacancy on the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Board.
Online and PDF applications are available at https: //www.cheyennecity.org/Your-Government/Boards-Commissions and the links above. Applications may also be obtained by contacting Holly Martinez in the Mayor’s Office via email at hmartinez@cheyennecity.org or by telephone at (307) 637-6300. All applications must be submitted no later than Friday, September 1, by 5 p.m.
The Cheyenne DDA is a municipal authority, wherein the City of Cheyenne’s Planning and Development Department provides professional and administrative assistance to the DDA Board of Directors. The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority meets on the third Thursday of each month and supports business recruitment and development.