The City of Cheyenne has announced its trash, recycle, and compost pick-up schedule, in observance of Cheyenne Day, Wednesday, July 27th.
Scheduled trash, compost, and recycle pick-ups will operate as normal on this day. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
Due to the observed holiday, the Solid Waste Transfer Station, the Household Hazardous Waste facility (220 N. College Dr.), and the Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Rd.) will be closed on Wednesday, July 27th and will reopen Thursday, July 28th.
However, The Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.) will be open on Wednesday.
For more information, please contact the Sanitation Division at (307) 637-6440. You may also find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes in the City’s collection schedule.