The City of Cheyenne’s Engineer office announced Thursday that crewmembers have completed long-awaited road repair, ahead of Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD).
Motorists will now be able to utilize 26th Street from Pioneer Avenue to Central Avenue, and northbound Carey Avenue and Randall Avenue through 26th Street. Likewise, the north side of the State Capitol complex is now accessible from 26th Street, for all deliveries and public access.
Although these roads have been closed to the public for some time now, City officials said all CFD activities will proceed with no restrictions in these areas.
After CFD events have ended the contractor will begin concrete and other miscellaneous work that will cause minor impacts and some intermittent traffic shifts on these streets, but no road closures.