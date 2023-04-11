The City of Cheyenne’s Sanitation Division will undergo Fleetmind Software training this week and next week, which will affect its hours of operation.
The Transfer Station Office at 220 North College Dr. will be closed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Wednesday, April 12-14, and April 17, 19, and 21.
For more information, please contact the Sanitation Division at (307) 637-6440. You may also find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device. This app will allow you to receive scheduled collection changes from the City of Cheyenne.