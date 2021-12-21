The City of Cheyenne has announced their trash and recycle pick-up schedule for Christmas Eve, Friday December 24th, 2021.
Scheduled trash and recycle pick-up on Christmas Eve will still take place on the scheduled day. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6:00 a.m.
The Solid Waste Transfer Station office and Household Hazardous Waste (220 N. College Dr.) will be closed on Christmas Eve. The Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd, and Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Rd.) will be open on Friday December 24th. Transfer Station (for dumping) will be open until noon.
For more information, please contact the Sanitation Division at 637-6440. You may find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes in the City’s collection schedule.