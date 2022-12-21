The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycling pick-up schedule for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is as follows:

Trash and recycling pick-up will remain as scheduled for Friday, December 23, 2022. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.

In observance of the Christmas holiday, trash/recycling will not be picked up on Monday. For areas that typically receive service on Monday, trash and recycle pick up will be on Saturday, December 24. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.

Similarly, dump sites will operate using the following schedule: The Solid Waste Transfer Station (220 N. College Dr.) will be opened during normal business hours Friday and Saturday but closed on Monday. The transfer station’s office will be closed on Friday and will not reopen until Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Rd.) will be opened on Friday and closed on Monday.

Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) (220 N. College Dr.) and The Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.) will be closed Saturday and will reopen Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

For more information about trash and recycling, please contact the Sanitation Division at (307) 637-6440. You may also find additional information by visiting our website: www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or downloading the Recycle Coach app to receive notifications about any changes in the city’s collection schedule.