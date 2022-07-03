The City of Cheyenne has announced their trash, compost, and recycle pick-up for the Independence Day holiday on Monday, July 4th.
Scheduled trash, compost, and recycle pick-up that day will instead take place Saturday, July 2nd. Please have your trash, compost, and recycle containers out by 6:00 a.m.
The Solid Waste Transfer Station (220 N. College Dr.), the Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Rd.), and the Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.) will be closed Monday, July 4th and reopen Tuesday, July 5th.
The Household Hazardous Waste facility (220 N College Dr.) will be closed on Monday, July 4th and Tuesday, July 5th, and reopen Wednesday, July 6th.
For more information, please contact the Sanitation Division at 637-6440. You may find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes in the City’s collection schedule.