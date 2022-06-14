The City of Cheyenne has announced their trash and recycle pick-up schedule in observation of Juneteenth which will occur on Monday, June 20th.
Scheduled trash and recycle pick-up that day will instead take place Saturday, June 18th. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6:00 a.m.
Due to the observed holiday, the Solid Waste Transfer Station Office (220 N. College Dr.), Transfer Station (for dumping) will be closed Monday, June 20th and reopen for normal business hours Tuesday, June 21st.
Household Hazardous Waste (220 N. College Dr.) will be closed Monday, June 20th and Tuesday, June 21st and reopen for normal business hours Wednesday, June 22nd.
The Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.) will be closed Monday, June 20th and reopen for normal business hours Tuesday, June 21st.
Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Rd.) will be closed Monday, June 20th and reopen for normal business hours Tuesday, June 21st.
For more information, please contact the Sanitation Division at 637-6440. You may find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes in the City’s collection schedule.