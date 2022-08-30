The City of Cheyenne has announced its trash and recycle pick-up schedule for Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. Scheduled trash and recycling pick-up will take place Saturday, September 3, due to the holiday. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6:00 a.m.
The Solid Waste Transfer Station (220 N. College Dr.), The Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.), and Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Rd.) will be closed Monday and will reopen Tuesday, September 6.
Household Hazardous Waste (220 N. College Dr.) will be closed on both Monday and Tuesday and will reopen for business, Wednesday, September 7.
For more information, please contact the Sanitation Division at (307) 637-6440. You may find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks