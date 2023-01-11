In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, all city offices will be closed Monday, January 16, 2023.
Areas that receive trash and recycle pickups on Mondays will receive service on Saturday, January 14. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
Likewise, The Solid Waste Transfer Station (220 N. College Dr.) and Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Rd.) will be closed Monday and reopen Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) (220 N. College Dr.) and The Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.) will be closed both Monday and Tuesday, and reopen for business Wednesday, January 18.
For more information, please contact the Sanitation Division at (307) 637-6440. You may also find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any city collection schedule changes.