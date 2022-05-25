The City of Cheyenne has announced their trash and recycle pick-up schedule for Memorial Day on Monday, May 30th.
Scheduled trash and recycle pick-up that day will instead take place on Saturday, May 28th. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6:00 a.m.
Due to the holiday, the Solid Waste Transfer Station Office (220 N. College Dr.), Transfer Station (for dumping) will be closed Monday and reopen for normal business hours Tuesday, May 31st.
Household Hazardous Waste (220 N. College Dr.) will be closed Monday, May 30th and Tuesday May 31st and reopen for normal business hours Wednesday, June 1st.
The Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.) will be closed Monday, May 30th and reopen for normal business hours Tuesday, May 31st for drop-off only, no sales.
Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Rd.) will be closed Monday, May 30th and reopen for normal business hours Tuesday, May 31st.
For more information, please contact the Sanitation Division at 637-6440. You may find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes in the City’s collection schedule.