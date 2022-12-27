The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycling pick-up schedule for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day is as follows:

Trash and recycling pick-up will remain as scheduled for Friday, December 30, 2022. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.

In observance of the New Year holiday, trash/recycling will not be picked up on Monday. For areas that typically receive service on Monday, pick-up will be on Saturday, December 31. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.

Similarly, dump sites will operate using the following schedule:

The Solid Waste Transfer Station (220 N. College Dr.) and Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Rd.) will be open for dumping Friday. The Transfer Station will also be opened on Saturday, and both will be closed Monday, January 2, 2023.

The Transfer Station’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday and will not reopen until Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Household Hazardous Waste (220 N. College Dr.) will be open Saturday from 7 to 10:30 a.m., closed on Monday, and reopen Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.) will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and will also be closed on Monday and reopen Wednesday.

For more information, please contact the Sanitation Division at (307) 637-6440. You may find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any city collection schedule changes.