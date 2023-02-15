In celebration of all U.S. presidents, both past and present, all city offices will be closed for Presidents’ Day, Monday, February 20, 2023.

Areas that receive trash and recycle pickups on Mondays will receive service on Saturday, February 18. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.

The Solid Waste Transfer Station (220 N. College Dr.) and Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Rd.) will be closed Monday and reopen Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) (220 N. College Dr.) and The Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.) will be closed both Monday and Tuesday and reopen Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

For more information, please, contact the Sanitation Division at (307) 637-6440. You may also find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device. This app will allow you to receive scheduled collection changes from the city.