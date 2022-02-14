The City of Cheyenne has announced their trash and recycle pick-up schedule for Presidents’ Day on Monday, February 21st.
Scheduled trash and recycle pick-up that day will instead take place on Saturday, February 19th. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6:00 a.m.
The Solid Waste Transfer Station (220 N. College Dr.) will be closed Monday, February 21st due to the holiday and reopen Tuesday, February 22nd.
The Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.) & Household Hazardous Waste (220 N. College Dr.) will be closed Monday, February 21st and Tuesday, February 22nd due to the holiday and reopen on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Rd.) will be closed Monday, February 21st due to the holiday and reopen on Tuesday, February 22nd.
For more information, please contact the Sanitation Division at 637-6440. You may find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes in the City’s collection schedule.