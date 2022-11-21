The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycle pick-up schedule for this week will be slightly modified due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, November 24, will now take place Saturday, November 26. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.

Areas, where trash is normally picked up on Fridays, will remain as scheduled on Nov. 25.

All sanitation facilities: The Solid Waste Transfer Station, Household Hazardous Waste, The Compost Facility, and Happy Jack Landfill will be closed Thanksgiving Day, and reopen Friday, Nov. 25.

For more information, please contact the Sanitation Division at (307) 637-6440. You may find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks