The City of Cheyenne has announced its trash, recycle, and compost pick-up schedule for Columbus Day, Monday, October 10, 2022.

Scheduled trash, recycle, and compost pick-up will be on Saturday, October 8, due to the holiday. Please have your trash, recycle, and compost containers out by 6:00 a.m.

The Solid Waste Transfer Station, The Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.), and Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Rd.) will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10, and will reopen Tuesday, October 11.

Household Hazardous Waste (220 N. College Dr.) will be closed on Monday and Tuesday and will reopen Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

For more information, please contact the Sanitation Division at (307) 637-6440. You may find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes to the City’s collection schedule.