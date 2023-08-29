The City of Cheyenne has announced their trash, recycle, and yard waste pick-up schedule for Labor Day on Monday, September 4th.

Scheduled trash, recycle, and yard waste pick-up on Labor Day will instead take place on Saturday, September 2nd. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6:00 a.m.

The Solid Waste Transfer Station (220 N. College Dr.), Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.), and Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Rd.) will all be closed Monday, September 4th and reopen Tuesday, September 5th due to the holiday.

Household Hazardous Waste (220 N. College Dr.) will be closed Monday, September 4th and Tuesday, September 5th. The Household Hazardous Waste facility will reopen on Wednesday, September 6th.

For more information, please contact the Sanitation Division at 637-6440. You may find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes in the City’s collection schedule.