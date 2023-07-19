The Rotary Club of Cheyenne donated $8,000 to the Cheyenne Greenway Foundation to help fund Wayfinding signs for the Greater Cheyenne Greenway. The Rotary Club of Cheyenne was awarded a grant through the local Rotary District 5440 to help provide Wayfinding signs for the Greenway.
According to the Rotarians, “Greenways and parks are important components of community development, enhancing a neighborhood’s quality of life and pride of place while also preserving important land for water quality and small wildlife.” As a service organization, the Rotary’s motto is Service Above Self, and Rotarians find opportunities both locally and abroad to serve. More information on the Rotary Club of Cheyenne can be found at https://cheyennerotary.org.
The Cheyenne Greenway Foundation donates to the Greenway annually. It provides much-needed amenities along the Greenway, such as Bike Fix-It Stations, benches, art, drinking fountains, trail counters, wayfinding signage, and much more. It’s great when other community organizations, individuals, and businesses want to help make this good work happen! If you are interested in helping to sponsor the next Greenway project, please get in touch with the Cheyenne Greenway Foundation at cheyennegreenwayfoundation@gmail.com for further information.
The City of Cheyenne has utilized these funds to install signage in several locations along the greenway, including Central High, Yellowstone Underpass, Lions Park, and Laramie County Community College. They look great and will be a tremendous addition to the shared city/county Greenway system. With over 46 miles of greenway connecting our community to parks, schools, and important destinations, implementing wayfinding signs is a priority. It helps new users and visitors find their way on the trail system.
An online Greater Cheyenne Greenway map can be found here, https://clcgisc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/basic/index.html?appid=b54cb42f9ac54d83ac1554dc74f2b19c.