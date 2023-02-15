The Cheyenne City Council will hold a work session on Friday, February 17, 2023, at noon in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers (2101 O’Neil Ave.).

This work session will include a detailed presentation of the city’s current parking situations (occupancy of parking garages, enforcement status, revenue breakdown--- the number of people ticketed and staff’s salaries/benefits), as well as future parking changes and plans.

The meeting is available in person and remotely. A Zoom link is available below and at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Live stream feed will also be on the City’s Facebook and YouTube pages and Spectrum local access Channel 192.

No public comment will be taken during the work session and no other business will be conducted.

Work Session - Audit (February 17 at 12 p.m.)

URL:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81854722366?pwd=S1REVUZ4dWZ3dmY2WUF1ZHMzdGF6QT09

Password: WS02172023

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 818 5472 2366

Passcode: 8648217364