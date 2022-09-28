The Cheyenne City Council will hold a work session on Friday, September 30, at 12:00 p.m., in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers (2101 O’Neil Ave.).

The purpose of the Work Session is to receive information related to Outside Water User Agreements from the Board of Public Utilities.

The meeting is available to watch remotely. A Zoom link is available below and at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Live streaming video will also be on the City’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages in addition to Spectrum local access channel 192.

No public comment will be taken during the work session and no other business will be conducted.

Work Session - Zoning Code Enforcement/Annexation (September 30 at 12pm)

URL link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87359323660?pwd=ZTZxOHJQL0RCbGVFczJvMURYb1doUT09

Password: WS09302022

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 873 5932 3660

Passcode: 7963701269