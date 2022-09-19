The City of Cheyenne and Laramie County officials will hold informational meetings on the upcoming renewal of the Fifth Penny General Purpose Sales Tax, soon.
This tax will be on the November 8, 2022, General Election ballot, with absentee/early voting beginning Friday, September 23.
The Fifth Penny Sales Tax has been consistently renewed for Laramie County, since 1978. Wherein, the City of Cheyenne designates 80 percent of the tax revenue for maintenance and improvements of roads, traffic safety, and draining systems. Likewise, the County uses most of its funds for road and bridge projects, in addition to the Fifth Penny tax assisting agencies such as: Cheyenne Fire Rescue, Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff's Department, Laramie County Library, City/County Health, United Way of Laramie County, and Cheyenne Animal Control.
Please join us at any of the following locations, to learn more information about how the renewal of this tax can continue improving our community:
- September 28 – Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive, 5:30 p.m.
- September 29 – Cheyenne Public Safety Center, 415 W. 18th St., 5:30 p.m.
For more information about the Fifth Penny Sales Tax and the upcoming election, please visit our website.