The City of Cheyenne has created webpages dedicated to the Capital City’s 150-plus-year history of former mayors and councilmembers.
Each page contains pictures, listings of former elected officials, and a brief historical overview. The pages can be accessed at www.cheyennecity.org/formermayors and www.cheyennecity.org/formercouncil.
Historical data for both pages date back to the city’s origin in 1867.
The city looks to grow each page to contain additional information over time. To provide additional information for consideration on either page, please email mskinner@cheyennecity.org or jmcclelland@cheyennecity.org.
These pages were created to digitalize pictures and provide historical information to the public.