Community-wide student safety is a top priority for the City of Cheyenne and Laramie County School District 1 (LCDS1).

Mayor Patrick Collins and superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo encourage community members to work together to ensure the safety of our children as they walk to and from school.

As best said by Cheyenne’s Chief of Police Mark Francisco, “Safety is something that should always be kept top of mind, whether you are a driver or a pedestrian.”

At each school, Dr. Crespo said, there are safe walking route maps available for parents and students to review.

“I encourage our students to use these provided routes to minimize any unforeseen risks.”

In addition, Collins and Crespo encourage children to pay close attention while walking---only crossing at crosswalks, not using electronic devices, and following all traffic signals that prompt the student when it’s okay to cross.

“Always check before you step,” Mayor Collins shared. “It’s important to look both ways before crossing any street and being mindful of your surroundings at all times.”

Both Collins and Crespo urge drivers to be extra cautious while driving in school zones and reduce distractions when driving.

“It’s to the benefit of both the driver and the students that everyone does their part adhering to traffic safety laws and signage,” said Mayor Collins. "It is our hope that both motorists and students reach their destination unharmed and without incident, so they can enjoy whatever lies ahead each day.”

As a reminder to drivers who are dropping off /picking up students, please remember to only use designated drop-off/pick-up areas at school.

Likewise, all drivers should pay close attention to school bus flashers and stop arms as students load and unload.

The Cheyenne Police Department will continue its efforts to enforce all traffic laws in and around these areas.

“Residents who have specific traffic safety concerns should contact their school principal,” Crespo said. “If a solution cannot be addressed at the school level, principals will bring the concern forth during a future CityLCSD1 Traffic Safety Meeting.”

By way of support of the community working together to ensure student safety, Chief Francisco communicated, “We applaud the partnerships and community efforts that are taking place. Coming together is a key factor in promoting safety awareness.”