The Compliance Building Safety Department in conjunction with the Cheyenne Fire Prevention Bureau will host a town hall meeting to kick off the 2021 code adoption proceedings.
The town hall meeting will be held Thursday, December 1, at 5:30 p.m., at the Kiwanis Community House located at 4603 Lions Park Dr.
Builders, designers, and citizens interested in learning about changes in the building codes are encouraged to attend. There will be a presentation and question/answer session to discuss any changes. This is an opportunity to voice any comments or concerns regarding any new changes in the building and fire codes, as well as proposed changes to current code amendments adopted by the city.
This information will also be available on the City’s website (www.cheyennecity.org); via the building permitting and licensing page, simply click on “2021 Code Adoptions.” This link will have all the new 2021 Codes available for review and updates, in correspondence to changes that have been prepared by the International Code Council.
If you plan to attend this meeting, please call the building department at (307) 637-6265 and let us know how many people are expected to join you.